Campbell earns spot on Patty Kazmaier Top-10 list

Wisconsin women’s hockey goaltender Kristen Campbell has been named a Top-10 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist.

It marks the third-straight year a UW goaltender has been on the list as Ann-Renee Desbiens was a top three finalist in 2015-16 before winning the award during the 2016-17 season.

Campbell leads all NCAA Division 1 netminders in shutouts (11), wins (29), save percentage (.942) and goals-against average (1.15) during her first year with the Badgers after transferring in from North Dakota.

The Brandon, Manitoba, native has a 29-3-2 record in net for the top-ranked Badgers and her winning percentage of .882 leads the country this year.

Campbell was named WCHA Goaltender of the Month three times this year, WCHA Defensive Player of the Week three times and twice was an NCAA Star of the Week.

The Badgers are off this weekend, getting a first round WCHA playoff bye. They’ll open the tournament with a semifinal game on Saturday, March 3 at Ridder Arena in the Twin Cities.