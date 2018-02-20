Champions Tour event in the fold through 2020

The American Family Insurance Championship has finalized contract extensions through 2020.

The extension calls for the event to continue at University Ridge, which will undergo a number of improvements, including Bunker renovation, expansion of the players’ locker room and dining facilities, expansion of tournament operations staging locations as well as other on course improvements.

This years event will be held June 18-24 at University Ridge in Madison. The three round event is hosted by Madison’s 12-time PGA Tour winner Steve Stricker. Stricker partnered with American Family Insurance to bring PGA Tour competition back to the state.

In just two years, the tournament has raised more than $2.7 million for charity and more than 100,000 fans came to watch.

Fred Couples won last years event. Stricker, who made his debut last year, tied for third.