Chippewa Falls teacher accused of sexual assault

A teacher in the Chippewa Falls school district has been has been arrested for alleged repeated sexually assaults of a student. while he was a substitute teacher at Beloit Memorial High School.

Twenty-four-year-old Tyler J. Edge of Chippewa Falls was taken into custody Tuesday.

Edge is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl more than 20 times last year. The student told investigators the first time he was sexually assaulted was in the teacher’s car on the way home from a gay-straight alliance party at Beloit’s Riverside Park. He says the rest of the assaults took place in Edge’s office and classroom at the school.

The Beloit and Chippewa Falls police departments filed search warrants for Edge’s electronics Tuesday, according to a press release from the City of Beloit.

Edge worked as a long-term substitute teacher in the Beloit School District from August 2016 to July 2017. The Chippewa Falls School District has placed Edge on unpaid leave.