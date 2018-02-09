Cross says UW must embrace zero tolerance on sexual harassment

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross says campuses must have zero-tolerance for cases of sexual abuse and harassment.

The Board of Regents adopted a policy on abuse and harassment in 2016, and Cross argued Friday that more can and should be done.

“The problem is bigger in our society and we all need to do more,” Cross said during a Regents meeting in Madison. “Each of us needs to step up and do our part in creating a culture that helps to prevent sexual assaults and harassment from happening in the first place…and also to encourage and empower survivors of such acts to come forward.”

Cross said he plans to work closely with chancellors and shared governance groups to find how the UW System can build on the work that’s already been done. “Unless we embrace a zero-tolerance culture, our policy will merely be ink on paper and our actions nothing more than checking the boxes,” he said.

The push comes after data released by the UW showed 11 employees were fired or resigned since 2014 as a result of sexual misconduct complaints.