Dassey’s attorneys ask U.S. Supreme Court to hear case

The attorneys for Brendan Dassey are officially asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case.

A federal appeals court reinstated Dassey’s murder conviction last year, after judges ruled his confession to the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach was not coerced. The 4-3 decision overturned a previous ruling that had thrown out the confession.

The majority of the appeals court determined that Dassey spoke with investigators freely, his mother consented, and he understood his Miranda warnings.

Dassey is serving a life sentence, after a jury found him guilty of the 2005 murder of Halbach. The now 29-year-old Dassey been behind bars for nearly 12 years.

Steven Avery, Dassey’s uncle, is also serving a life sentence for Halbach’s murder.

WHBY