Democracy Campaign details NRA support of Wisconsin politicians

A liberal group which tracks spending on politics has released numbers on NRA support of Wisconsin elected officials. The biggest single beneficiary of National Rifle Association spending over the past 20 years: Scott Walker.

The NRA spent $3.5 million dollars supporting the GOP governor since 2010, mostly in the form of outside electioneering activities, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Fifty current members if the Wisconsin legislature have also benefited from NRA campaign support, according to WDC figures. And NRA political action committees directly contributed just over $94,000 to all legislative and statewide candidates between January 1998 and last December.