DePere alderman reacts to lawsuit over anti-discrimination ordinance

A De Pere alderman is reacting to a lawsuit against an anti-discrimination ordinance set to take effect this week. An anti-discrimination ordinance set to take effect Thursday in DePere has drawn a lawsuit by five churches and a Christian radio station. They want an exemption for religious organizations.

Alderman Casey Nelson isn’t sure why that would be necessary. Nelson says churches are already protected in state statute, in addition to language written in the city’s measure. “It’s not really going to really affect them. They’re not a place of public accommodation. They can select employees who share the same faith, the same denomination.”

The plaintiffs say this is an example of the state interfering with the church.

WTAQ