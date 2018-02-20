Despite bad weather, Supreme Court primary will go on

Despite some bad weather in parts of the state, voting in today’s Supreme Court primary is expected to go on as planned.

Outside of the governor postponing the election, Reid Magney with the Wisconsin Elections Commission says polling locations around the state should open as planned at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 this evening.

That said, Magney notes that turnout for Supreme Court primaries is typically low – averaging just over 7 percent in the past five elections. As a result, he advises that “there’s no need to be there early, there’s no need to beat the line.”

The only statewide race on the ballot is a three-way primary for the state Supreme Court between Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet, Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock, and Madison attorney Tim Burns. The top two will go on to face each other in the April election.