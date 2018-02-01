Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Environment & Conservation / DNR schedules public hearing for Foxconn water needs

DNR schedules public hearing for Foxconn water needs

By

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a public hearing next month on plans to divert seven million gallons of water a day from the Great Lakes to a proposed Foxconn plant in southeastern Wisconsin.

The city of Racine has applied for the water supply from Lake Michigan. It would be the pass-through to Mount Pleasant, where the huge flat-screen manufacturing facility will be built.

The March 7th public hearing will be held in Sturtevant.  The DNR is taking public comments about the proposal online through March 21st.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page