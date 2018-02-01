DNR schedules public hearing for Foxconn water needs

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a public hearing next month on plans to divert seven million gallons of water a day from the Great Lakes to a proposed Foxconn plant in southeastern Wisconsin.

The city of Racine has applied for the water supply from Lake Michigan. It would be the pass-through to Mount Pleasant, where the huge flat-screen manufacturing facility will be built.

The March 7th public hearing will be held in Sturtevant. The DNR is taking public comments about the proposal online through March 21st.