Milwaukee police are on the look-out for whoever stole an expensive Picasso print from a downtown art gallery.

The print is worth at least $35,000. It’s easy to identify, since it was signed by Picasso with a green crayon.

DeLind Fine Art Appraisals owner Bill Delind calls the theft a “big disappointment.”

There’s no security video to identify a suspect. Art galleries around the country have been notified to be on the look-out.