Family of man shot by Racine police want charges filed

Friends and family of a Racine man want criminal charges filed against two police officers who killed him. Donte Shannon was shot while running from a traffic stop last month. Police say he was armed, but that has not been confirmed by state Justice Department investigators.

Nakia Shannon said the family has been kept in the dark as they seek closure. They’ve also filed a federal lawsuit. “It’s more than about Donte, it’s about the justice system,” said Shannon’s grandmother Maria Hamilton. Family members said they counted 17 bullet wounds on Shannon’s body.