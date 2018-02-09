Fire hits Milwaukee tire recycling facility

A massive fire at a tire recycling facility in Milwaukee Thursday night took several hours to get under control.

The huge building was filled with combustible pellets made of ground-up tires. Assistant Fire Chief Brian Smith says that made it extremely difficult for firefighters to extinguish the source and control the three-alarm fire.

Thick black smoke also made it hard for firefighters to breathe without oxygen masks, while bitter cold froze nearby fire hydrants.

There were no injuries reported.