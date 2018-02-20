First charges filed from testing of sexual assault kit backlog

An Eau Claire man has been arrested in a 10-year-old sexual assault case in Winnebago County, after DNA evidence that had set in storage was tested by the state. It’s the first time that prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a statewide initiative to process untested kits using federal grant dollars.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Aaron Heiden of Eau Claire on charges of second and third-degree sexual assault for an incident with a woman in August of 2008. Prosecutors said his DNA was found on fingernail clippings taken from the victim after the assault, which took place in the former town of Menasha. Heiden was identified through a database after the kit was tested.

The state received a federal grant two years ago to test thousand of kits that had been left in storage – in some cases for decades. Attorney General Brad Schimel has said they should all be tested by the end of the year.

WHBY