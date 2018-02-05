Fond du Lac County crashes claim four lives

Snowy winter weather contributed to a series of vehicle crashes over the weekend in Fond du Lac County that left four people dead.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department responded to three separate crashes on Saturday. All of them involved drivers who crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, colliding with another vehicle.

The first crash killed a 77-year-old woman who was a passenger in a westbound vehicle on Highway 44 in the Town of Metomen that collided with a pickup truck equipped with a plow blade. The driver of the car she was in and the driver of the plow were also injured.

The second crash occurred on Highway 49 in the Town of Alto, where the 56-year-old driver of a southbound car lost control and hit a northbound car. The driver of the southbound car and his 27-year-old passenger both died, while the driver of the northbound car had non-life-threatening injuries.

The third crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the Town of Rosendale. A westbound vehicle crossed over the center line on Highway 23 near County Highway M and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on, killing a 34-year-old Lyndon Station man and injuring two other people.

Affiliate KFIZ contributed to this report.