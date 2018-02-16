Former Twin Ports mayor charged with drunk driving

Former Duluth and Superior Mayor Herb Bergson was arrested this week after crashing his vehicle and leaving the scene, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec.

The 61-year-old Bergson was booked around 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county’s jail roster. Dalbec said Bergson’s vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.

Dalbec said Bergson had left the scene, and deputies tracked him down at his cabin in Lake Nebagamon. Dalbec couldn’t immediately provide the location of the crash.

Bergson pleaded not guilty in Douglas County Court Wednesday on charges of obstructing an officer and not having an Ignition Interlock Device installed in his vehicle in connection with a previous OWI charge.

Bergson, who has a Madison address, most recently was jailed for a third DWI in 2014.

His first drunk-driving offense was in 2005 while serving as Duluth Mayor. According to police records in that case, he was cited for drunken driving after he crashed his car in Spooner.

Bergson served as Duluth Mayor from 2003-2007. He also served as Mayor of Superior in the 1980s.

KDAL/CBS-3