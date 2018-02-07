Foxconn buys downtown Milwaukee building

Foxconn makes it’s presence in Milwaukee official. The multinational flat screen maker is buying a downtown building, and Foxconn’s number two executive Louis Woo took the opportunity to credit the person who made it happen, calling, Governor Scott Walker “the architect, the dominant figure, and also the force behind all the reasons that we are here today.”

Walker was on hand for the announcement at Northwestern Mutual Life’s new downtown headquarters. “We see the ever growing footprint of “Wiscon Valley” in this state, and we see what we like to call “the Foxconn bonus.”

Foxconn is buying a former Northwestern Mutual office building for an undisclosed price. It’s about 30 miles from the site of the massive flat panel factory Foxconn is building in Racine County.