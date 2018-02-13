Hintz critical of ‘regret agenda’

With a potentially tough election season ahead for them, the top Democrat says Republicans are embarking on a so-called “regret agenda” in the finals days of the legislative session.

Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz says GOP lawmakers have introduced bills addressing a number of issues they have ignored for years, such as reforming the state’s juvenile corrections system, address rising health care costs, and boosting aid to struggling rural school districts.

Hintz also points to proposals from Governor Walker and Republicans to give parents a $100 per child tax rebate and create a sales tax holiday in early August.

“There’s real questions of whether this is just for show, or whether these things are actually going to happen,” he says. “I don’t think we should be giving credit to Assembly Republicans on some of these issues, which may actually not become real.”

Republicans have been quick to point out that the majority of the bills being taken up in the final days of the session do have bipartisan support.