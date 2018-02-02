Investigators believe gun store burglaries connected

Police detectives in Janesville and Oregon believe a pair of burglaries this week at two gun shops in southern Wisconsin are connected.

Burglars smashed the glass in a door at CTR Firearms in Janesville, but they weren’t able to steal anything because the firearms were locked down. Three hours later, burglars entered Max Creek Outdoors in Oregon through a ventilation shaft and got away with 17 firearms. Video surveillance shows one of the suspects at both crime scenes.

Investigators do not think the thefts are related to a burglary at Armageddon Supplies Monday night, during which several handguns were stolen.