Jenkins to be inducted into Brewers Walk of Fame

Former Milwaukee Brewers slugger, Geoff Jenkins, will be inducted into the teams Walk of Fame later this year.

The Brewers also announced on Thursday that Prince Fielder and former general managers Harry Dalton and Doug Melvin will be on the team’s Wall of Honor. The Brewers and the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association will induct pitcher Bob Buhl into the Braves Wall of honor.

Jenkins was the Brewers first-round draft pick in the 1995 draft. He played 10 seasons with the Brewers, then finished his career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. He hit .277 with 212 home runs and 704 runs batted in.

Jenkins becomes the 20th member of the Brewers Walk of Fame, receiving 73% of the votes cast by media members and club executives. Sixty-Five percent of the vote is required for election.

Fielder played for the Brewers in seven of his 12 major-league seasons before a neck injury forced him into retirement with the Texas Rangers. In 2007, Fielder clubbed 50 home runs. He drove in a national league leading 141 runs in 2009. Fielder played all 162 games of a season four times with the Brewers.

Dalton was the Brewers general manager for 14 seasons (1978-’91). In December of 1980, Dalton acquired Hall of Fame reliever Rollie Fingers, catcher Ted Simmons and pitcher Pete Vuckovich in a trade with the Cardinals. The Brewers made the postseason in 1981 and 1982, including their first and only World Series appearance against St. Louis, which the Cardinals won in seven games. Dalton passed away in 2005.

Melvin took over as GM in September of 2002. The Brewers twice made the playoffs, (2008 Wild Card & 2011 Division Champion).

The Brewers Wall of Honor commemorates players, managers, executives and broadcasters that meet a set criteria based on service to the organization.

Buhl becomes the 17th member of the Braves Wall of Honor, going 109-72 with a 3.27 ERA in 282 games over parts of 10 seasons in Milwaukee. Buhl won a career-best 18 games in both 1956 and 1957. He passed away in 2001.