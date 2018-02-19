Kimberly-Clark to take state’s offer ‘into consideration’

A Kimberly-Clark official says the company will take the state’s offer of larger incentives into consideration. Governor Scott Walker and several Republican legislators from the Fox Cities area proposed a bill that would increase tax credits for jobs.

Kimberly-Clark plans to close the Cold Spring plant in Fox Crossing, and the Neenah Nonwovens facility. About 600 workers would lose their jobs.

Rep. Mike Rohrkaste of Neenah says the company’s response is positive, because leaders are acknowledging the offer, and they’ll at least consider it.

The company says it’s in the course of a collective bargaining process. An official says any final decisions will be announced after negotiations with the union.

WHBY