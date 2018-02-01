Last chance for Jerry Kramer for the HOF

Former Green Bay Packers great Jerry Kramer has been a finalist in Hall of Fame voting 10 times before and all 10 times, he fell short.

The last time was back in 1997 as a seniors committee nominee and he remembers it well.

AUDIO: Jerry Kramer said he was close in 1997 :21

Kramer will find out if he received enough votes this time around when the results will be released on Saturday. Many feel this will finally be the time that Kramer will receive entry.

Rick Gosselin is a member of the seniors committee and a radio host for the Talk of Fame Network. He will present Kramer’s case to the voters. He will tell the voters that in 1969, the Hall voters chose 15 players as the best at their position in the NFL’s first 50 years. Kramer was selected as the top guard and is now the only one of the 15 not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kramer has prepared himself for the possibility that he may never get into the Hall of Fame. He said this week that he’s had a good life and a good career and the Hall of Fame isn’t everything. But at the age of 82, this is Kramer’s time. He doesn’t deserve to come up empty an 11th time.