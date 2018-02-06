Legislators claimed $1.3 million for expenses during 2017

Figures released by the state Legisalture show lawmakers were reimbursed over $1.3 million to cover travel costs during 2017.

The payments come as lawmakers worked late into the fall on trying to pass a state budget. It also follows an increase in the rates paid to members of both chambers to help cover the costs of expenses such as meals and hotel stays.

In the Assembly, Joint Finance Committee co-chair John Nygren of Marinette claimed the highest per diem among Republicans, at $19,841 for the year. Former Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca of Kenosha claimed the highest for Democrats, at about $18,428.

In the Senate, Senator Luther Olsen of Ripon was reimbursed $16,100, the highest for Republicans in the chamber. Senator Kathleen Vinehout of Alma claimed the highest for Democrats, at $14,605.