Low turnout likely for Wisconsin Supreme Court primary

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide which of the three candidates for the high court will advance to the spring election in April. If history is any guide, turnout at the polls could be relatively low.

Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet, Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock, and Madison attorney Tim Burns are all running for the seat currently held by Justice Michael Gableman, who is not seeking re-election.

While the state Elections Commission is not offering a turn-out prediction for the race, February primaries typically see only a small portion of voters casting ballots. The average turn-out for the last five Supreme Court primaries was just 7.3 percent of the voting-age population.