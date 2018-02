Liquor-on-the-go will soon be available at Madison grocery stores. Customers can order online, then pick up their booze in the parking lot. The city council over-rode mayor Paul Soglin’s veto of the “click and go” ordinance, Tuesday night.

“I did not see that this in any way would worsen our alcohol problems in our community,” said Alder Mike Verveer. Two stores have already applied to provide the service.

WIBA