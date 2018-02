An 18-year-old Delavan man is facing charges after an alleged road-rage incident over the weekend in Janesville.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a belated shots fired complaint about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say an investigation determined a driver shot at another vehicle. The victim told police that the shooter opened fire while passing them.

Police arrested Jamie L. Blair of Delavan, on a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

WCLO