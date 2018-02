Senior guard Andrew Rowsey and sophomore forward Sam Hauser poured in 28 points each to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 90-86 win in overtime at Georgetown.

The Golden Eagles (17-12, 8-9 Big East) hit 18 of 31 from three-point distance, helping offset 14 turnovers and Georgetown’s 26 points in the paint.

Marquette closes out its regular season on Saturday at home against Creighton. That will be followed by the start of the Big East Tournament next week at Madison Square Garden in New York.