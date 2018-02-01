Marquette suffers bad home loss to Butler

The boos came early and often on Wednesday night as the Marquette Golden Eagles trailed by as many as 30 points on their own home court before finally falling to the Butler Bulldogs 92-72 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The only thing that slowed the booing was many fans heading for the exits midway through the second half.

The loss for Marquette (13-9, 4-6 Big East), means they have little margin for error in terms of securing a second straight NCAA Tournament bid.

Butler (16-7, 6-4) captured the season series from the Golden Eagles, holding Marquette to 5 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Markus Howard found his shooting stroke again, finishing with 26 points, but fellow sharp shooting guard went scoreless, missing all six of his shots. Sophomore guard Sacar Anim added a career high 15 points.

Marquette is back home on Saturday when the Golden Eagles will face Providence.