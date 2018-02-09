Milwaukee & Green Bay fall short of Horizon League upsets

Both Milwaukee and Green Bay fell just short in Horizon League upset bids on Thursday night.

The UW-Milwaukee Panthers dropped a 54-52 decision to conference co-leader Northern Kentucky. The Panthers (13-14, 6-8 Horizon League) Jeremiah Bell missed a three-point attempt with three seconds to go that would have won it.

Bryce Barnes had 13 points to lead the Panthers.

In Dayton, Ohio, the Green Bay Phoenix fell to Horizon League co-leader Wright State 68-64.

The Phoenix (10-17, 5-9 HL) took an 11-point lead with just under 11 minutes remaining, but the Raiders (19-7, 11-2 HL) responded with a 12-0 run to get back the momentum and the eventual win.

Sandy Cohen had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Phoenix in defeat.