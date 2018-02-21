Near miss for Fond Du Lac County deputies

Two Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies searching a vehicle for drugs on I-41 Sunday night had a front row seat to a three-vehicle collision. Other vehicles had slowed down and moved over seeing the lights from the squad cars, but one vehicle didn’t and hit the car in front of it causing the three-vehicle crash.

Sheriff’s Captain Ryan Waldschmidt says it’s a little unnerving to be working out there when you are unprotected and this is what you see. “The first car that comes zipping by on video collides or rear-ends the car in front of it. And then the second car comes zipping by and rear-ends the two that had just impacted from the first crash. So you will see it is actually a three-car chain reaction crash.”

The dash-cam video from the incident has gotten more than 26,000 views on the Sheriff’s Facebook page.

KFIZ