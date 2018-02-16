Oneida County woman accused of trying to hire hit-man

A 27-year-old Oneida County woman is being accused of trying to hire a hit-man to kill her husband.

Rhinelander Police said 27-year-old Megan Danielczak was arrested Thursday after making a down payment with an undercover agent, who was posing as a hit-man. The money was given to the agent with the understanding that Danielczak’s husband would be killed, according to police. Police did not say how much she gave for a down payment, but that it was a mixture of money and property.

Investigators said Danielczak wanted to kill her husband because she is named as the beneficiary on his life insurance policy. Detectives were tipped off by a friend of the suspect.

Danielczak is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

This is the second time in the last five years that a woman has been arrested in a murder-for-hire situation in central Wisconsin. A Merrill woman was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill her boyfriend. Jessica Strom was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide, after investigators say she offered money and sex to a man to kill her boyfriend.

WSAU