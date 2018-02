A large Army contract has been awarded to Oshkosh Corporation.

The $476 million agreement calls for the company to build the next generation of medium tactical vehicles, which will be used to support combat missions, in relief efforts, and in logistics and supply operations.

Oshkosh says it will build 16 models along with trailers capable of handling up to ten tons.

There is no cap on the number of vehicles the Army may purchase.

WTAQ