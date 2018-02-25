Oshkosh woman charged with killing three babies over 30 years ago

A 60-year-old Oshkosh woman is facing charges that she suffocated three babies more than 30 years ago, while she was living in the Milwaukee area.

Prosecutors are filing three counts of second-degree murder against Nancy Moronez. Investigators initially believed the children died from sudden infant death syndrome.

Prosecutors say they reopened the cases, after Moronez’s daughter told police her mother confessed to suffocating Moronez’s son with a garbage bag in 1980. They say two other infants died in 1984 and 1985, while Moronez was their babysitter.

Prosecutors say she admitted that she was responsible and told investigators she “can’t take kids that constantly cry.”

WHBY