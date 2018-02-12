Recovery coaches added at UW Hospital

An effort bringing help to overdose survivors before they leave the hospital is expanding to UW Hospital in Madison. It’s a program already in place at other hospitals in the state. Tonya Kraege is program coordinator and recovery coach manager for Safe Communities, which is working with UW Hospital.

“It’s pretty scary waking up in the emergency department,” Krayge said, adding that the coaches have all gone through addiction themselves. “It’s really an approach that isn’t your traditional 12 step approach. It’s not a sponsor, it’s not a counselor or a therapist. It’s really just a person that says ‘I know that it’s like to be in your shoes.'”

Emergency room doctors can call a recovery coach who will respond to the hospital to help the patient navigate a path to treatment.