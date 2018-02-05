Skier killed in Dane County collision

A Waukesha man is dead, after colliding with a tree at a Dane County ski hill.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department say the 37-year-old man was skiing at Tyrol Basin in the town of Vermont on Saturday, when he hit the tree while traveling at a high rate of speed. He was taken to UW Hospital in Madison with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

UPDATE: The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 37-year-old Jonathan Allen of Waukesha.