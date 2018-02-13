Speaker Vos calls Paul Nehlen a ‘racist bigot’

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says there’s no room for people like Paul Nehlen in the Republican Party.

Nehlen, who is challenging House Speaker Paul Ryan in a Republican primary, had his Twitter account permanently suspended this week after he was accused of sharing a racist image aimed at actress Meghan Markle, who is engaged to Prince Harry. Nehlen’s suspension also comes after he sent out tweets claiming Jews control the media and identifying Jewish reporters.

Asked by reporters Tuesday about Nehlen being a paid member of the Racine County Republican Party, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos described the candidate as a “racist bigot,” adding that there’s no room in the party for people who want to voice those types of viewpoints.

Vos said people are welcome to have differing views on public policy, but argued some of the positions taken by Nehlen and statements he’s made are “way outside the bounds of norms in our society.”

“I don’t want him as part of my party,” Vos said.

AUDIO: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (:38)

Nehlen’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.