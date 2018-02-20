State Senate passes welfare reform package

The Wisconsin state Senate has passed 9 controversial “welfare reform” bills. The measures touted by Republicans as a way to get people out of poverty and into the workforce. “It’s so evident that work is the only for people to get their way out of poverty,” said Brookfield Republican, Senator Chris Kapenga.

Democrats like Senator Lena Taylor of Milwaukee see the bills’ impact as largely punitive. “I just morally do not believe that we should be trying to penalize people who are hungry and are in need,” she said.

The bills — advocated by Governor Scott Walker — add various new requirements to obtain various forms of public assistance. The bills have already passed the state Assembly and are now ready for Walker’s signature.