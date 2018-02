U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk has appointed Madison’s Steve Stricker as a vice captain for this years team on Tuesday. Tiger Woods was also appointed a vice captain. Davis Love III was selected to assist Furyk earlier.

Stricker will be a vice captain in the third straight Ryder Cup tournament. It comes after he served as team captain at last falls Presidents Cup.

The Ryder Cup matches are the last week of September outside of Paris.