The sturgeon spearing season on the upriver lakes is over.

DNR fisheries biologist Ryan Koenigs says they reached the cap for adult females Tuesday afternoon. Spearers got nearly 300 fish from the upriver lakes.

The season remains open on Lake Winnebago, where 229 sturgeon have been registered so far. Koenigs says they expect the season on the big lake to stay open for the full 16 days due to poor water clarity.

WHBY