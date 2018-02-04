The long wait is finally over for Kramer (AUDIO)

In his 11th time as a finalist, former Green Bay Packers great Jerry Kramer was finally voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Kramer secured the necessary 80% or more of the votes from the 47 voters who were in attendance and then found out later when Hall of Fame president David Baker knocked on his hotel room door to relay the news he’s been waiting for.

Kramer admitted afterwards that this might take a while to sink in.

The 82-year-old Kramer becomes the 13th member of the Packers’ 1960’s dynasty to be voted into the Hall of Fame.

Kramer was a modern-era finalist nine times and was a seniors committee nominee one time, back in 1997. Each time, he failed to secure the needed 80% of the vote. Now, Kramer is finally in.

Kramer is joined in the Hall by fellow senior finalist Robert Brazile and contributors candidate Bobby Beathard. The five modern-era candidates that received enough votes are Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Randy Moss and Terrell Owens.

The 2018 Class will be inducted August 4 in Canton, Ohio.

AUDIO: Jerry Kramer on learning of the news :16

AUDIO: Jerry Kramer said this brings closure to his career :19

AUDIO: Jerry Kramer says he’s never been to Canton, OH before, but he’ll go now! :18