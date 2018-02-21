U.S. Curling team moves into the semifinals

After a 2-4 start, the U.S. men’s curling team, led by Superior, Wisconsin skip John Shuster, won three straight, including the most recent victory, 10-4 over Great Britain.

The American chances at a curling medal was looking slim before mounting their comeback that started with an upset of curling power Canada. Ironically, the Canadians will be the opponent for the U.S. in the semifinals.

The U.S. is in the semifinals for the first time since 2006. If they can pull another upset over Canada, they’ll be playing for gold.

U.S. Hockey Team falls in shootout

The U.S. men’s hockey team has been eliminated in the quarterfinals, falling to the Czech Republic 3-2 in a shootout.

American goaltender Ryan Zapolski held the Czech’s to just one shootout goal, but U.S. players Chris Bourque, Mark Arcobello, Ryan Donato, Troy Terry and Bobby Butler came up empty in their five opportunities to end the American’s shot at a hockey medal.

Zapolski stopped 18 of 20 shots in regulation and overtime for the U.S.

Ryan Donato scored one of the two U.S. goals, giving him five for the tournament. That passed his father, Ray, who scored four while playing for the U.S. at the 1992 Albertville Games.

The Czech Republic moved into the Olympic semifinals for the first time since 2006.

Women play for gold

The U.S. team plays for gold in the women’s title game against Canada tonight. The last time the U.S. won gold was 1998 when they knocked off Canada. The Canadians haven’t lost in Olympic competition since.