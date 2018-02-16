Uncertain future for ‘alcohol czar’ legislation

While the Senate held a public hearing on a bill overhauling the enforcement of liquor laws, the chances of the bill passing in the Assembly remain uncertain.

The so-called “alcohol czar” legislation would create a new office to enforce the state’s liquor laws, and create a new exemption for brandy sold by Kohler resorts. Senators heard hours of testimony Thursday from members of the brewing industry who oppose the bill. They argue it’s being rushed through with little input and could damage a growing industry.

While Assembly Speaker Robin Vos agrees changes to how the state enforces liquor laws may be needed, he has doubts about it passing this session. “I think it’s very difficult to move that bill,” Vos told reporters Thursday afternoon.

The Senate could take up the measure as early as next week.