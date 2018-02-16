Vote on ‘alcohol czar’ bill cancelled

A state Senate committee will not vote on legislation creating an ‘alcohol czar’ to oversee state liquor laws – at least for the time being.

Lawmakers held a lengthy hearing on the bill Thursday, during which several craft brewery owners turned out to testify against it. State Senator Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac), the chair of the committee, cancelled a plan executive session this morning after hearing their concerns, and he’s not sure when or if it will be rescheduled.

“We are waiting to see where the Senators come down on this, and see if there’s any amendments coming forth, but right now I don’t have a plan to schedule one in the near future,” he said. “That could change at any time, if there’s amendments.”

The Fond du Lac Republican is also calling on leadership to create a committee to review Wisconsin’s liquor laws and look at ways to modernize them. “A broad look at updating these laws, many of which date back to prohibition and are no longer in sync with modern times, is long overdue,” he argued.