Walker rejects proposal to arm teachers

Governor Scott Walker is coming our firmly against allowing teachers to carry guns in schools.

While several Republicans, including Attorney General Brad Schimel, have come out in support of the idea in the wake of a school shooting in Florida last month that killed 17 people, Walker on Wednesday soundly rejected it as an option. “No…there’s plenty of things we can do,” Walker said, while noting that many teachers themselves are not interested in the option.

The governor said he’s working with lawmakers, school officials, and law enforcement to look at ways to address school safety, which could include potential legislation. “No child, no student, no teacher, no parent should ever have to be afraid of being threatened,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Madison, Walker declined to offer specifics though or say if he’s planning to call a special session to take up legislation this spring.

AUDIO: Gov. Scott Walker says discussions about school safety measures are ongoing (:47)

Several Democratic lawmakers have called for legislative action on gun control in the wake of the Florida shooting, including an effort in the Assembly last week to vote on a bill that would have required universal background checks on gun sales. Assembly Republicans rejected the move, amending the bill to address straw purchases of firearms and to create a grant program to help districts fund adding armed security guards in schools.