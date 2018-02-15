DOA Secretary Scott Neitzel leaving

Governor Scott Walker’s Department of Administration secretary is leaving the post, nearly three years after he first took the job.

Walker’s office announced Thursday that Secretary Scott Neitzel’s last day at the agency will be March 2. He will be replaced by Public Service Commission Chairwoman Ellen Nowak, who has a law degree from Marquette University and graduated from the UW-Milwaukee.

Nowak will be replaced as PSC chairwoman by commissioner Lon Roberts, who was appointed to a six year term last March. Roberts is also a former Secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions and chair of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board.

Walker has not yet announced who will fill the vacancy on the PSC.