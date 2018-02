Southern Wisconsin is cleaning up an overnight snowfall. Preliminary snowfall amounts from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee ranged from less than 3 inches in Wisconsin Dells, to a little over 4 and a half inches in Madison and 5 inches in Kenosha.

There was one report of 9 inches in far southeastern Kenosha County.

Schools throughout the region, including Milwaukee Public Schools, cancelled classes and after school activities on Friday.