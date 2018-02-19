Wisconsin in path of major winter storm

A major winter storm will be moving across Wisconsin through Tuesday night, bringing snow, sleet, ice and heavy rain that could cause flooding, dangerous travel conditions and possible power outages due to ice.

Watches and warnings in effect across the state include an ice storm warning for Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia and Dodge Counties as forecasters say up to ½ inch of ice could occur thru Tuesday.

The first wave of the storm system began Monday morning, moving across northern Wisconsin bringing heavy snow. Southern Wisconsin will see rain beginning Tuesday morning. Freezing rain is likely across much of central Wisconsin, including Eau Claire to Rhinelander and Green Bay down through Lone Rock to Sheboygan.

Extreme southeastern Wisconsin will have heavy rain of up to 1.5 to 2” that could cause flooding in streets, creeks and low areas, and some rivers. National Weather Service forecasters warn that a change in 1 or 2 degrees could be the difference between rain or freezing rain in some areas.

Traffic and road conditions, along with live traffic cameras and traffic alerts, can be accessed on the 511 Wisconsin system, which includes a free mobile app, @511WI on Twitter, or the mobile-friendly site www.511wi.gov.