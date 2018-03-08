AG Brad Schimel will seek reelection

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is running for reelection. Schimel’s campaign dropped an online ad Thursday morning. The ad touts Schimel’s record on opioid abuse, human trafficking, and elder abuse — but doesn’t mention he’s a Republican. The spot calls him “independent.”

“Wisconsin has never seen an attorney general more wedded to the GOP’s extreme, anti-Wisconsin agenda,” said Martha Laning, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “As attorney general, Brad Schimel never hesitated to help out special interest groups and his Republican donors before the people of Wisconsin.

Former federal prosecutor Josh Kaul is the only Democrat in the race so far.