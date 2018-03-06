Alvarez named Athletics Director of the Year

Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez was named a 2017-18 Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced on Monday. Alvarez joins Whit Babcock (Virginia Tech), Joe Castiglione (Oklahoma) and Kirby Hocutt (Texas Tech) as the honorees from FBS schools.

The Athletic Director of the Year Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.

Alvarez is in his 15th season as Wisconsin’s Director of Athletics. During that time, UW has won a combined 14 team national titles and 62 conference regular season or tournament crowns.

After this past fall season, UW ranked third in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, trailing only Stanford and Penn State.

Alvarez has been voted to the College Football and Rose Bowl Halls of Fame. He was also voted into the state of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame (2009), the UW Athletics Hall of Fame (2010) and the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame (2016).