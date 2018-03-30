Anderson leads Brewers to opening day win (AUDIO)

Orlando Arcia singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers knocked off the San Diego Padres 2-1 in 12 innings on opening day at Petco Park.

Newcomer Christian Yelich drove in the Brewers other run and Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-5 in his debut.

Still feeling the effects of the flu, Chase Anderson allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings. Jeremy Jeffress earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Jeffress had to pitch out of a 1-out, bases loaded jam in the 11th. Jacob Barnes, who struggled all spring, struck out all three batters he faced in the 12th to earn the save.

The Brewers hit into a pair of hard hit double plays, then struggled to get to the Padres pitching staff for most of the remainder of the game. San Diego starter Clayton Richard tossed seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision. The loss went to Adam Cimber for the Padres.

Freddy Galvis drove in the tying run in the 9th inning off of Brewers closer Corey Knebel.

Ji-Man Choi may be headed to the minors soon, with the potential signing of reliever Dan Jennings coming soon. The decision to keep Choi on the opening day roster paid off in the first game. It was Choi who came off the bench in the 12th inning, delivering a 2-out, pinch hit double and then scored the game-winning run on Arcia’s 2-out single to right.

Jhoulys Chacin pitches game two of the series for the Brewers on Friday night in San Diego.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Chase Anderson’s outing :14

AUDIO: WP Jeremy Jeffress says they’re ready for a big season :13