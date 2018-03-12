Badger women back in NCAA Frozen Four (AUDIO)

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team are back in the NCAA Frozen Four for the fifth consecutive year and 11th time overall, blanking the rival Minnesota Gophers 4-0 on Saturday at LaBahn Arena in the quarterfinals.

The 2nd-seeded Badgers (31-4-2) went 5-1 against the Gophers this season.

Sophomore goaltender Kristen Campbell faced only 12 shots and sophomore center Abby Roque (Rock) scored back-to-back goals in a span of 16 seconds and added an assist to help the Badgers knock off the Gophers.

UW had more shots on goal (14) in the first 20 minutes of the game than the Gophers managed the entire game. Wisconsin outshot Minnesota 39-12.

The Gophers, who upset the Badgers in the WCHA title game last week, saw their season come to an end with a 24-11-3 record.

The Badgers will meet third-seeded Colgate (33-5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Top-seeded Clarkson (34-4-1) meets Ohio State (24-10-4) in the first semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday. The winners will meet for the championship on Sunday at 2 p.m.

All three NCAA Frozen Four games will be televised by BTN.

AUDIO: Kristen Campbell on losing at Minny 3-1 last week, then playing their best game of the year :12

AUDIO: Mark Johnson on his team playing their best game on a big stage :19

AUDIO: Abby Roque on scoring two goals in a 16-sec. span in 2nd period :17